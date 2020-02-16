The state of Nebraska has selected a small timber bridge north of U.S. Highway 30 at O’Fallon’s for repair, and the Lincoln County commissioners on Tuesday will consider procedures for engineering services.
The bridge was selected under the state Transportation Innovation Act, which provides matching funds for repairs.
The commissioners will receive an update from Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright on Charter Communication’s franchise agreement renewal.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse. The board is meeting a day later than usual because of the Presidents’ Day holiday.
