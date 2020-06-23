The Lincoln County Commissioners will need to rearrange the 2020 budget to give the county more room in lid calculations for next year’s budget.
Budgeted money for the 2020 road projects was not all spent due to various situations including delays and COVID-19, which will impact next year’s lid calculations, said Susan Maline, CPA with McChesney, Martin and Sagehorn in North Platte, the accounting firm that produces the county’s annual audit.
“The funds that were disbursed first were out of the road improvement and special roads fund, so there were actually no funds actually expended out of the county road fund,” Maline said. “That means those funds need to be added back to your restricted funds, which is a calculation that determines how much you can increase your taxes each year.”
Taxes can only be increased a certain amount each year and without moving the money from restricted to unrestricted funds, the approximately $1.8 million that was budgeted would need to be added back in for next year’s budget.
“That basically hurts your lid calculation by that amount,” Maline said. “So the proposal is to transfer some of the money that was spent out of the road improvement fund, which is not a restricted fund, and take those expenses and transfer those to the county roads fund, which is a restricted fund.”
She said that would correct the problem and recommended the commissioners take appropriate action at its next regular meeting.
“I think we need to have a paper trail for all this,” said County Clerk Becky Rossell. “I think it’s going to get quite complicated with all these moving parts. We will have about 20 forms (the commissioners) will need to sign off on next week showing what we’re all moving around.”
The board also agreed to have the courthouse retaining walls restored and asked Building Superintendent Jeff Higgins to work out a contract with the construction company under the advice of Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright, and to bring it back to the commissioners for approval once the contract is complete.
The commissioners also approved entering into an agreement with Marcia Trego for referee services.
