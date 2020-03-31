Community Connections has closed its office at 121 N. Dewey St. until
further notice.
All Community Connections programming, however, is still available including Tobacco Free Lincoln County, Substance Abuse Prevention System, Assets Teams, mentoring and Lincoln County Youth Leaders, according to a press release from Jayna Schaaf, executive director of Community Connections.
Programs will continue via web-based learning, the Remind app, telephone, texting, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and various video conferencing tools. All Community Connections personnel are available via telephone and email. Program information and updates can be accessed at communityconnectionslc.org.
“During this time of social distancing, the need for help and human services is more pressing than ever,” Schaaf wrote in the press release. “Community Connections will continue its role to support and build leadership in our community for youth and families and extends gratitude to our local champions who are helping us all stay connected, safe and healthy.”
