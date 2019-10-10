Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES THROUGH TONIGHT... .VERY COLD AIR IS MOVING INTO WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA TODAY AND WILL PRODUCE A KILLING FREEZE TONIGHT. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER TEENS TO MID 20S. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&