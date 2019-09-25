Community Playhouse to present ‘Drinking Habits’

We know her as the News Director at KNOP-TV, but after the next two weekends, we will see her in a completely different light.
Jacque Harms has taken on the role of Mother Superior in the production of “Drinking Habits” and has embraced the opportunity. The play opens Friday at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
“I thought the hardest part of the whole endeavor was going to be memorizing the lines,” Harms said. “It’s more character development. The challenge is really trying to be a very pious Mother Superior.”
This is Harms first “adult foray into theater” and she said she is enjoying the experience.
“I’ve always wanted to do it,” Harms said.
The play is about a small convent: The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing, which houses just three nuns. However, Sister Philamena and Sister Augusta, played by Staysha Adams and Amber Martinson, respectively, run a secret wine-making operation in an effort to keep the convent functioning — all while keeping it hidden from from the eyes of Mother Superior.
Sisters Philamena and Augusta aren’t the only ones with secrets, however. Father Chenille (Jerhome Windecker) has secrets of his own, as does every character in the play. As truths are revealed, hilarity breaks out and the audience will enjoy the chaos that develops.
“I like that I get the chance to be silly in a serious way,” Windecker said. “I just enjoy the complexity of the character and trying to find the layer of being a guy with a secret basically living another life.”
This is Windecker’s first performance on the Playhouse stage, but he has performed in other venues.
“I did productions in high school at Imperial,” Windecker said. “I was also in their community production of ‘Singing in the Rain’.”
Windecker also acted in a small independent film in Denver, but hasn’t been on stage in 18 years.
Director Lori Evans is excited about the opening production of the season.
“Everybody shows up trying to find out if the nuns are making the wine,” Evans said. “There are disguises and everybody has a secret and eventually all the secrets come out at the end.”
Performances are Sept. 27, 28, 29 and Oct. 4, 5, and 6. Curtain is at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. for the Sunday matinee.
Tickets are available atnorthplattecommunityplahouse.com or at the box office. Prices for advance sales are $18 for adults and $10 for students, or $20 for adults and $12 for students at the door.
Before this Friday’s performance, the Bootlegger Birthday Party will run from 6-7:30 p.m. as the first event in the Fox Theater’s 90th birthday celebration.
