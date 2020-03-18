Because of quick response by local health officials, the community’s risk from Lincoln County’s first documented COVID-19 case is “very low” at this time, the head of the West Central District Health Department said Wednesday morning.
Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden said the case is travel related. A detailed list of those who came in contact with the patient has been compiled and is under investigation. She said the WCDHD is contacting those who are on the list.
“Privacy is extremely important,” Vanderheiden said. “We are working with his employer and the health department on those close contacts. We will make contact with you if you have been in close contact (with the man).”
Vanderheiden said the individual reported his symptoms immediately and was told to isolate and he complied.
“I feel like there was due diligence as we learned this individual was COVID-19 positive,” Vanderheiden said and because of the information being disseminated through local media and the WCDHD “I feel that we greatly decreased the risk of spread.”
He is still at home in isolation, Vanderheiden said.
“We could not have asked for a better process from the individual all the way to when the individual was tested,” Vanderheiden said. “That greatly decreased our risk, which we are so grateful for.”
The man, who is in his 50s, did not have a local health care provider, so contact was made with Great Plains Health. All possible protective measures were given to the staff as he was brought into the hospital for testing.
“Great Plains Health has been preparing for this virus since January,” said GPH Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea. “Our goal is to really provide protection for our patients, our staff and our providers and also to ensure the health of our community.”
McNea said GPH has been working weekly and currently daily to accomplish what they can to protect all involved.
“This (case) with the individual was a joint effort with great communication between the West Central Health District and Great Plains Health,” McNea said.
City update
North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston announced more changes to city services.
“The Senior Center has been closed, and obviously there are a lot of people going through there for meals,” Livingston said. “They will still be offering meals because (for) some people that’s the only access to meals that they have.”
Livingston said the city will take the meals to the homes of those who depend on the Senior Center for food and a pickup spot is being considered as well.
The Rec Center, Senior Center and library are closed to the public, Livingston said. The library will not be accepting book returns until further notice. Patrons can call and ask for books they need, employees will do curbside pickup.
“We have not closed the doors at Municipal Light and Water as yet,” Livingston said. But the city is monitoring the number of people coming into the office currently, which has been one or two at a time.
“Right now I would prefer that the public use the drive-up window,” Livingston said. Municipal Light and Water also has an online payment system at https://www1.ci.north-platte.ne.us/ecare/login.asp.
Schools
Tina Smith, communications director for North Platte Public Schools, said all district staff and administrators will continue to be paid.
“They will be paid through end of this school year or their contract period,” Smith said. “We were getting questions from some of our staff regarding this and we wanted to give them some assurance in this uncertain time.”
Smith said staff members need to be in contact with their direct supervisors, who will have more information around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
NPPSD will have another press conference Friday to give an update on the “ever-changing” situation surrounding COVID-19, Smith said.
County
The county board will have an emergency meeting today at 2:30 p.m. to discuss what action to take to limit the outbreak of COVID-19 and/or provide safety to county employees, according to a press release from Lincoln County Clerk Rebecca Rossell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.