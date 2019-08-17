Concert for a local cause

Thank you for Reading!
Geral John and Friends perform Friday afternoon at Centennial Park in North Platte. The concert was a benefit to raise money for 33-year-old Joshua Herrada, who has leukemia. The band played original music by Geral John Pinault.