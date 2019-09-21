The Twin Platte Natural Resources District signed a memorandum of agreement between the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service last week.
This agreement is a renewal of a long-standing commitment between the NRD and the NRCS that reaches back to the Dust Bowl days.
“I am pleased to renew this commitment to work together to continue protecting lives, property and the future through the conservation of natural resources,” Twin Platte NRD General Manager District Kent Miller said. “Our organizations have been working together for over 80 years, and I hope this partnership continues for many years to come.”
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Soil Conservation Act. The law was designed “to provide for the protection of land resources against soil erosion, and for other purposes.”
A driving force behind the creation of the Soil Conservation Act was the severe drought in the Great Plains. Beginning in 1932, persistent drought caused widespread crop failures, leaving soil exposed and vulnerable to wind. This period was prone to dust storms that would block out the sun.
The Soil Conservation Act formed the Soil Conservation Service, which today is called the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
It didn’t take long for the newly formed Soil Conservation Service to learn that they needed ways to assist more farmers. A locally led approach was needed, and the idea for the conservation district was born.
In 1937 the USDA drafted the Standard State Soil Conservation Districts Law, which Roosevelt sent to the governors of all the states. This law created soil and water donservation districts.
In 1938, the Papio Soil Conservation District became the first conservation district in Nebraska. Since then, the NRDs and the NRCS have been working side by side to provide natural resource management assistance to Nebraskans.
“This signing of this MOA is a symbol of our commitment to continue the legacy of conservation partnership established over 80 years ago,” said NRCS State Conservationist Craig Derickson. “It was true back in the Dust Bowl that the issues facing agriculture couldn’t be solved alone. That’s still true today. By working together, we are able to accomplish more for farmers and ranchers in Nebraska.”
Nebraska has 23 natural resources districts, organized based on Nebraska’s major river basins. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Nebraska has 77 county offices divided into management areas that mimic the NRDs’ boundaries. This helps the NRD and NRCS staffs work together on locally identified natural resource concerns.
Nebraska is the only state to have this system.
