Weather permitting, Interstates 76 and 80 west of Big Springs will be transitioned into two-lane, two-way traffic on the eastbound lanes beginning Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Interstate Highway Construction of Englewood, Colorado, has the $44,560,793 contract.
Westbound traffic will use a median crossover to access the eastbound lanes. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will use the eastbound interstate with a single lane in each direction. There will be a 10-foot width restriction, and speed limit will be reduced.
The traffic phasing is required for the replacement of pavement in the westbound lanes.
Two-lane, two-way traffic is expected to remain in effect until late October.
