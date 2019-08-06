Two collisions an hour apart Sunday afternoon caused injuries on eastbound Interstate 80 through North Platte. The Nebraska State Patrol said the second collision was related to the first.
They were the weekend’s second and third such wrecks in or near the start of a one-lane construction zone.
A Ford sedan and an SUV collided about 1:52 p.m. just west of the overpass at I-80’s Newberry Access interchange at mile marker 179. One vehicle was stopped in the construction zone and was struck from behind. The Ford ended up in the freeway median and the SUV on the side of the highway, a patrol spokesman said.
Six people were in the two vehicles. Five were transported to Great Plains Health with injuries that were not serious, a patrol spokesman said, and traffic was diverted for a while.
As investigation of the first wreck continued, a minivan was rear-ended by a semitrailer truck at 3:05 p.m. at mile marker 176, the patrol spokesman said. That location is one mile west of North Platte’s main interchange with U.S. Highway 83.
The minivan, a Toyota Sienna, had stopped because of the lane closure resulting from the previous crash and construction congestion, according to the patrol.
The semi driver and all five people in the minivan were taken to Great Plains Health. Minor injuries were reported, according to the patrol.
Eastbound I-80 traffic was backed up for several miles by the collisions, as it was Saturday morning when a red 1996 Nissan pickup truck under tow fishtailed and broke away from a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.
Members of a Chicago family in the SUV were injured in the Saturday wreck when that vehicle was pulled into the ditch and rolled at least once, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.
That accident took place at mile marker 180, between the Newberry exit and the eastbound weigh station, where traffic has been narrowed to one lane since a reconstruction project started in July.