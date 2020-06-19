A 61-year-old Lexington man who was convicted of attempting to murder his estranged wife in 2008 died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute.
Randy Harms was serving a 45- to 60-year sentence after being convicted of attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Harms was under treatment for a long-term medical condition, according to a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services media release.
He died at 4 a.m. Thursday. A grand jury will investigate as is the case whenever an inmate dies while in custody, according to the release.
Harms was arrested in February 2007 at the home of his wife, Diane Glenn, after she reported that he had shot her.
He fired a rifle through a window into her house and then broke into the structure and hit her with the butt of the gun before law enforcement arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.