Copy Center settling into new location

The North Platte Copy Center, a division of the North Platte Opportunity Center, has been settling into its new location at 1501 E. Fourth St.
The Copy Center has been in its own location for the last three months. It used to be inside the Opportunity Center at 501 N. Bryan Ave. The Opportunity Center, a nonprofit business, provides jobs for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The individuals who work for the Copy Center are paid for their work.
The Copy Center’s products include graphic design printing, business cards, invitations, cards and other items. They also have an artisan co-op that creates wood craft items and boutique items.
Gwen Books, director of services for the Opportunity Center, said the move away from the Opportunity Center was done to put the services and business into the community by making the Copy Center stand out as its own business and make people more aware of what they do.
Amy Estrada, the manager of the copy center, said the new location has increased business.
“With the location we receive more walk-ins,” Estrada said. “The storefront allows businesses and people to know more about us as a stand-alone business,”
The Opportunity Center has 13 employees and three staff members. Books and Estrada said that each employee works up to 35 hours, depending on their capabilities. Each employee also has a set job at the Copy Center.
Other jobs the Opportunity Center offers are in assembly and production, A New Opportunity Thrift Store, janitorial work and Sandhills Industries. The Copy Center has state-required training for employees, but does more than the state requires, trying to do a training every other month, Estrada said.
Books said the people who work for the Copy Center find value and worth in the jobs that they do.
Estrada said her favorite part is seeing the excitement and pride when someone congratulates them on their work or when a worker gets excited about getting paid.
“I enjoy seeing individual talents and how people glow, and seeing the customers leave happy from the work they have done,” Estrada said.
The Copy Center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.