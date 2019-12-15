Cornhole tourney draws pitchers from 3 states

Pitchers from Colorado, South Dakota and Nebraska gathered at the D&N Event Center in North Platte Saturday for an American Cornhole League tournament.
Samantha Geisler of the North Platte Area Sports Commission said around 100 competitors were tossing bags Saturday. A large contingent, she said, came from Colorado.
The tournament was a double elimination with three divisions — advanced, competitive and social — in both doubles and singles competition.
“Being the first year for this tournament, I’m ecstatic about the turnout,” Geisler said.
Geisler said she is also looking forward to the American Cornhole National Qualifier Tournament in January, which will bring pitchers from several states.
“A lot of the same people will be here, plus a lot more,” Geisler said. “Last year we had 117 competitors for that tournament and this year I’m anticipating more.”
