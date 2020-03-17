Following certain medical protocol offers the safest method for finding out if someone has the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Emily Jones of Great Plains Family Medicine outlined some of the criteria.
If someone is experiencing the three primary symptoms — high fevers, shortness of breath and cough — they should call their health provider before attempting to go to the office, she said.
“We understand that it’s scary,” Jones said. “But we’re also seeing a lot of other respiratory viruses right now that have fever, shortness of breath and cough. There’s a lot of other things going on, just being out of cold and flu season.
“So if you call your provider’s office and they think your symptoms require testing for the coronavirus,” Jones said, “they’ll ask you to come into the office.”
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that patients wear masks at the provider’s office.
“A lot of places will have a mask for you at the door and some hand sanitizer so that you can minimize exposures,” Jones said. “We want to make sure that you’re protected, we’re protected, and really that comes down to putting a mask on before you are in the environment with other patients.”
That is also to protect the other patients in the waiting room, said Fiona Libsack, chief development officer for Great Plains Health.
In general, Jones and Libsack said, they want to minimize the number of people in the waiting rooms.
“So if it’s a parent bringing a child in, we’re asking that only one parent needs to come,” Jones said. “Leave the siblings at home unless they’re actually being seen for a visit as well.”
If a patient needs help, they should bring someone with them who is symptom-free.
“If you need some sort of physical help or assistance with making medical decisions, we ask that only the person who is the companion that helps with the medical decision come in and leave the rest of the family at home too,” Jones said. “But absolutely they should be symptom-free.”
The examination, Jones said, will be pretty normal, with just a few changes.
“The doctor will probably have on more protective equipment, so probably a mask and goggles of some sort and a gown,” Jones said.
The providers are not immediately testing for the coronavirus, she said.
“What a lot of us are doing is we’re doing a respiratory pathogen panel first,” Jones said. “That’s actually a test that’s offered through Great Plains Health here at the laboratory. ”
If all of those tests return negative, then the primary provider recommends testing for the coronavirus, which is then sent to the Nebraska Public Health Lab.
“There is a lot of confusion on the testing for the coronavirus,” Libsack said. “In general, the patient must exhibit all three of the primary symptoms, which are high fever, shortness of breath and cough, before they will be recommended for testing for coronavirus.”
There are not yet any medicines to specifically treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“We’re treating the symptoms,” Jones said. “If you have a cough, we’re giving you cough medicine. The people who really struggle and need to be in the hospital, they are treating the respiratory symptoms with oxygen and sometimes ventilators.”
She emphasized that antibiotics are not effective in treating the coronavirus.
In addition to the other precautions GPH is taking with limiting visitors at the main hospital, the GPH cardiopulmonary gym has been closed until further notice.
For more information on hospital and clinic policy, gphealth.org offers a COVID-19 resources link to advise patients and visitors of restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.