North Platte city officials would make their first formal commitment to Chief Development Inc.’s multimillion-dollar development package near Interstate 80 if the City Council tonight approves a $1 million loan from the Quality Growth Fund.
The crowded agenda for the 7:30 p.m. meeting also includes the last council vote on Pacific Place Apartments’ $5.5 million plan to expand by 48 units with help from tax increment financing.
The council will be asked to tap QGF, financed by a portion of city sales-tax collections, to make an interest-free “performance-based loan” toward Chief’s three-pronged plan that could be forgiven gradually over six years.
QGF’s Citizens Review Committee voted 4-0 Thursday to recommend the loan to Prataria Ventures LLC. It and Chief Development, which unveiled its proposed projects Aug. 12, are divisions of Grand Island-based Chief Industries Inc.
Chief also plans to seek TIF help for its proposed Iron Trail Industrial project at Twin Rivers Business Park, commercial developments along East Halligan Drive and “senior living” complex north of North Platte Community College’s North Campus.
Chief President and General Manager Roger Bullington initially said Aug. 12 that his firm would apply QGF funds to the commercial and housing projects.
Its final proposal would apply the loan to all three projects, said QGF administrator Gary Person, president and CEO of North Platte Area Chamber & Development. Portions would be forgiven as Chief reached various investment milestones, he said.
Tonight’s council agenda includes an unrelated application for $20,000 in QGF funds for a feasibility study looking at North Platte’s “sports tourism” potential and the future of the 45-year-old North Platte Recreation Center.
The QGF citizens committee unanimously endorsed the request from the North Platte Parks, Recreation and Wellness Foundation. It would cover nearly half of the study’s cost of $45,500, plus travel expenses.
The rest of the funds for Sports Facilities Advisory LLC’s study would come from other sources, Person said in council documents.
The Pacific Place agenda item asks the council, which backed a TIF-assisted redevelopment plan Aug. 6, to approve a conditional use permit. A public hearing will precede the vote.
Planning Commission members Aug. 27 backed the permit for the expansion site south of Pacific Place’s original 64 units at 500 N. Pacific St. The site’s R-4 zoning allows multifamily housing with such a permit.
In other business, the council will:
» Take its third and final vote on a proposed ordinance shifting the starting time of regular council meetings from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Council members voted 6-2 for the measure on Aug. 6 and 7-1 on Aug. 20.
» Consider a revised subdivision enabling the owners of Cody Go Karts to expand about 1 acre north by buying a sliver of land in a newly annexed tract owned by Keenan Management LLC.
The Planning Commission voted Aug. 27 to endorse the subdivision, which appears on tonight’s nine-item “consent agenda.” The council can approve all nine with a single vote unless members ask for separate votes on one or more items.
» Return to a resolution tabled June 18 to transfer $800,000 from the city’s Community Development Block Grant fund to reimburse the general fund for previous advances when the federally funded grants took time to arrive.
The transfer is unrelated to one tabled at the same June meeting that would use surplus electric funds to retire Iron Eagle Golf Course’s deficit.
Because both transfers would instead be made as part of the city’s 2019-20 budget, City Administrator Jim Hawks said, he will suggest that council members pass over the tabled resolution.
» Decide whether to grant a conditional use permit so Creative Landscapes of Nebraska owner Justin Warner can build greenhouses, a wholesale nursery and retail sales area on A-1 “transitional agricultural” land at 2000 W. Eugene Ave.
Planning Commission members endorsed the permit, 4-3, after an Aug. 27 hearing in which two of Warner’s immediate neighbors said he’s already partly using the site for his business and had promised only to build a personal residence there.
Warner told the planning group Aug. 27 that he changed his mind after homebuilders’ bids came in too high. He now wants to showcase his landscape architecture business in a way that would enhance the neighborhood, he said.
» Resume an appeal hearing on the city’s condemnation of a house at 1419 Rodeo Road badly damaged in a July fire. Owner Joy Guillemin filed the appeal but failed to appear at the council’s Aug. 20 meeting.