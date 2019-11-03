North Platte City Council members will be asked Tuesday to create a “street improvement district” to put renovation of downtown’s historic “bricks” and streetscapes on track to start in the spring.
The council also will take up a trio of initial steps in a residential-commercial project at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard. Its meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Council members will have to vote up to three times to adopt an ordinance enabling the $3.2 million downtown project, unless they decide to waive that rule.
Approval would mark a major step forward in the “renovations in progress” within the six-square-block area bounded by East Fourth and Sixth and North Dewey and Chestnut streets.
Removal of Dewey’s 1970s covered sidewalk awnings in early 2018 have been followed by facelifts to several downtown buildings, a process that continues.
The “bricks” project would remove and reset downtown’s paving bricks and install concrete parking strips. The result would expand a pilot project early this decade that rebuilt East Fifth Street between Dewey Street and Bailey Avenue.
Sidewalks, curbs and lighting will be redone in the process, while aged water and sewer lines below the streets will be updated while the bricks are absent, city officials have said.
The council agreed in February to include the “bricks” project on the short-term part of the city’s 2019 one- and six-year road plan. Work then was delayed so Downtown Merchants Association members could develop a streetscape plan, which they unveiled in September.
Council members Oct. 23 generally backed the group’s concept, which adds greenery and many decorative touches. It would rebrand downtown as the “Canteen District” in honor of the city’s World War II Canteen.
In light of that reception, “I think we have the momentum to move forward with this (ordinance) so we can do the engineering on the downtown streets,” said City Administrator Jim Hawks.
Discussion of the downtown project will occur toward the end of Tuesday night’s meeting, well after public hearings and votes on rezoning and subdivision plans for the West A and Lakeview project.
Planning Commission members Oct. 22 endorsed the first set of proposals by DP Management LLC and site owner W.F. Hoppe Lumber Co. to enable development of the western 20.3 acres of the long-vacant 62-acre tract north and east of the intersection.
That part of the property would be divided into four “neighborhood commercial” lots fronting both streets and a pair of residential lots for the project’s initial market-rate, “eight-plex” apartments. The rest of the 62 acres would be developed in future stages.
DP Management President Brian Riley has said his firm intends to seek tax increment financing, but TIF is not on Tuesday night’s agenda. The area was declared “blighted and substandard” for TIF purposes in April 2016.
Council members will be asked first to amend the site map in the city’s 2011 comprehensive plan to permit new zoning of B-1 for the commercial lots and R-3 for the apartments.
If the council amends the map, it then would hold a separate vote to formally rezone the 20.3 acres. A third and final vote would adopt a subdivision plat to match.
Defeat of the map amendment would render the rezoning vote moot, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said. A vote on the new subdivision then would depend on whether DP Management wants to proceed, she said.
An unrelated subdivision vote before the council would complete formal action on the initial 7-acre stage of Iron Trail Industrial Park south of Interstate 80.
That project, on the north end of Twin Rivers Business Park, is the first of a trio of development projects along and near I-80 by Chief Development Inc. of Grand Island. The council approved a redevelopment plan and TIF financing for Iron Trail on Oct. 1.
The Iron Trail subdivision is one of nine items on the council’s “consent agenda,” which will be adopted with a single vote unless one or more council members ask to remove an item.
In other business, the council will:
» Consider an ordinance to update city building codes to match the 2018 edition of the International Building Code.
» Ask the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a nine-month extension of time to finish spending federal owner-occupied rehabilitation funds originally granted in 2016.
All 12 repair projects and their low-income beneficiaries have been approved, Clark said, but some projects won’t be finished by the DED’s Dec. 15 deadline. The city would seek a final deadline of Sept. 15, 2020.
» Decide whether to grant stormwater and access easements across city property to EADM LLC for its Sleep Inn motel under construction near I-80 and Newberry Access.
