A long North Platte City Council agenda Tuesday night will be topped by Keenan Management LLC’s request to make its recently purchased land near Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 83 eligible for tax increment financing.
A public hearing on a “blighted and substandard” study of the 35.49-acre site will precede a final council vote. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
No specific development projects have been proposed for the Keenan site, which the firm bought in March and the council annexed into the city Aug. 6.
It lies between the roadside businesses in the I-80/U.S. 83 interchange’s northeast quadrant and the site of the “senior living” complex Chief Development Inc. proposed last week to start building next to Iron Eagle Golf Course by 2021.
Soybeans are currently grown on Keenan’s land, which also is bounded by the South Platte River, the NPPD Canal and businesses on the north side of East Halligan Drive.
An abandoned house and outbuildings on the property work in favor of declaring the site “blighted,” according to the Marvin Planning Consultants study the council will review.
Tuesday’s council agenda also includes second-round debate on an ordinance to permanently move the start of regular council meetings from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Council members gave the ordinance 6-2 first-round approval Aug. 6, with Ed Rieker and Lawrence Ostendorf opposed.
Their initial debate featured a dispute on whether North Platte residents would be more likely to attend council meetings right after work or after supper.
In other business, the council will:
» Decide whether to ask the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to extend the expiration of the city’s downtown revitalization grant to Nov. 8, 2020.
The grant taps federal Community Development Block Grant funds for downtown’s ongoing “renovations in progress,” which began with the winter 2018 removal of North Dewey Street’s 1970s sidewalk awnings.
Downtown’s ongoing storefront facelifts also are being financed by CDBG funds, along with coming street and sidewalk projects.
But downtown businesses “are having a hard time getting bids for windows, masonry and other facade improvements,” Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a council memo.
» Conduct a hearing and decide an appeal by Joy Guillemin of the city’s condemnation of a house heavily damaged by a suspected arson fire July 15 at 1419 Rodeo Road.
City inspectors have declared the building unsafe and dangerous and ordered Guillemin July 17 to repair or demolish it, according to council documents.
Guillemin replied in a July 24 letter that she has lived in the house for 35 years and needs more time to repair it and “re-establish my home.”
» Consider renewal of a series of contracts and interlocal agreements regarding various city services.
The list of subjects includes operation of the city’s government access channel, use of the J Bar J landfill in Perkins County, coordination of disaster response and road maintenance with Lincoln County and the city’s partial self-insurance program with the statewide League Association of Risk Management.
» Vote on an ordinance to complete a series of traffic signal upgrades along U.S. 83 and 30. The council Aug. 6 accepted a 50-50 cost agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for the $110,351 project.
Up for improvements are stoplights along U.S. 83 at Leota, Francis, William and E streets, U.S. 30 at Rodeo Road and North Adams Avenue and the two highways’ intersection at Rodeo Road and North Jeffers Street.
» Decide whether to buy a used storm sewer jet/vac truck for the Public Service Department for no more than $185,000. The item appears on the council’s “consent agenda.”