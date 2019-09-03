Underneath whatever disputes over Iron Eagle Golf Course might surface at tonight’s City Council budget hearings, one finds these basic facts about North Platte’s proposed 2019-20 budget:
» It asks for seven-tenths of 1% ($50,650.86, to be exact) more in property taxes than in 2018-19, matching the percentage of the city’s minuscule increase in its total taxable value.
» Total proposed spending would fall 11.4% — and drop back below the $150 million mark — even though general-fund and utilities spending would grow by 2% to 3%.
» The property tax rate for city government would not change. If your taxable value didn’t change this summer, the city won’t ask more from you. If your valuation went up or down, so will your city tax bill.
» But because state law requires the city to collect property taxes for the independent North Platte Airport Authority, next year’s combined city-airport tax rate would rise by about a penny per $100 of taxable value.
Separate hearings on the $146.7 million budget and its $7.1 million 2019-20 tax request are set shortly after the 7:30 p.m. launch of a packed agenda that includes the council’s first votes on Chief Development Inc.’s trio of proposed North Platte investments.
Though the airport board adopted its 2019-20 budget and tax request last week, tonight’s council hearings offer taxpayers their chance to tell council members and Mayor Dwight Livingston what they think about the city’s own spending plan.
Council members, however, can’t consider changes to or vote on the proposed budget until a special 6 p.m. meeting Thursday. Both meetings will be held in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Two recent public statements by critics of Iron Eagle’s persistent drain on city coffers leave it likely that the quarter-century-old argument over the flood-prone 18-hole course will surface at tonight’s hearings.
A commissioned appraisal by veteran North Platte real estate appraiser Jim Bain, released in late August, estimates Iron Eagle would be worth about $510,600 if it were offered for sale now.
Several questions about the course’s operations were posed in a Friday letter to the editor by Alan Erickson, spokesman for Citizens Concerned About Iron Eagle’s Red Ink.
Both developments follow concerns about Iron Eagle’s collective deficit voiced in May by a partner of Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway & Luth, the city’s Grand Island auditing firm.
Yet another twist surfaced last month when Chief Development unveiled its plans for up to $40 million in industrial, commercial and “senior living” housing projects — while indicating that Iron Eagle would help draw residents to the latter.
The city’s proposed 2019-20 budget for Iron Eagle would grow by 31.6%, mainly by adding a $197,165 “contingency” line-item to the course’s budget.
A $3.25 million transfer from surplus Municipal Light & Water electric funds would wipe out the course’s $2.97 million deficit and help finance the contingency fund.
Iron Eagle also would receive $116,746 from city keno funds in 2019-20, continuing its longtime reliance on that source.
It’ll be up to council members to offer changes in Iron Eagle’s status or budgeting, City Administrator Jim Hawks said, though they’re limited in their ability to do so Tuesday night.
Tonight’s regular council agenda includes a resolution offered but tabled June 18 to make the electric-fund transfer and move Iron Eagle’s budget — as recommended by auditors — from the “other funds” category into the general fund.
Because the electric-fund transfer would now be done in the 2019-20 budget, Hawks said, he will advise that council members pass over the regular agenda item.
Next year’s city budget, however, leaves the Iron Eagle fund in the “other funds” category absent a council vote to move it.
Motions to defund or cut spending on Iron Eagle could be offered at Thursday’s meeting if council members “were of a mind to do that,” Hawks said.
Such a move, he added, would put off final budget approval because any changes made Thursday would have to be publicly advertised. Finalized budgets must be submitted to the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts by Sept. 20.
Council members were split 4-4 on persisting with Iron Eagle based on Telegraph interviews in June. Livingston, who would have to break any tie vote, said he was inclined to give Iron Eagle one or two more years.
Bain’s $510,600 estimate of the 154-acre site and its buildings “is what it is,” Hawks said, though he agreed that the course’s South Platte River “accretion land” would be worth more — due to its hunting potential — if it weren’t inside city limits.
Regardless, he said, the restrictions under which the city acquired the course must be dealt with to sell the 154-acre site or convert it to a use more cheaply restored if the South Platte River floods as it did in 1995, 1997, 2013 and 2015.
North Platte voters in May 1990 defeated a proposal for a public golf course proposal at a different site. They backed the idea in May 1992 when the Glenn Chase family offered to donate the river site on condition it be used to operate a municipal golf course.
Next year’s city budget otherwise changes little from the one that expires Sept. 30, Hawks said.
It allows for pay raises generally averaging 2%, with a few of the city’s 220 employees receiving a little more to adjust their pay to levels closer to those in similar-sized Nebraska cities.
The Police Department would replace two of its SUV all-weather patrol vehicles and onboard video camera equipment in nine units. Council members generally backed the equipment updates in an Aug. 13 work session.
Higher supply costs and insurance premiums otherwise account for the proposed 2.9% boost in general-fund spending, Hawks said.
Spending for ML&W’s electric, water and sewer departments would grow by 2.4%, though customer rates for the self-supporting utility would remain unchanged.
Residents hoping for greater activity in street, parks and recreation repairs will be disappointed, Hawks said, because there’s little room to maneuver under state tax-rate and budget lids and unfunded federal and state mandates.
“The biggest thing is we need to come up with diversified and different revenue streams,” such as the half-cent dedicated infrastructure sales tax voters turned down last year, he said.
“We need more money in streets. We need more money in parks and recreation. There’s a lot of needs out there. I’ve never seen a department head ask for anything where I didn’t understand why he was asking for it.”