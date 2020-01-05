Final action to add e-cigarettes and vaping products to North Platte tobacco regulations tops the agenda for Tuesday night’s first City Council meeting of 2020.
Council members will mull setting a 21-year-old legal age for buying, using and possessing tobacco or vaping products during the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
The session will be the final council meeting for City Attorney Doug Stack, who is retiring after serving as the city’s full-time legal counsel for nearly 25 years.
Three law firms or individual lawyers have indicated interest in replacing Stack or contracting to provide the city’s legal services, City Administrator Jim Hawks said. The council likely will make its choice Jan. 21.
A third and final vote is scheduled on the proposed vaping ordinance, which council members advanced Dec. 3 and Dec. 17 with a proposed minimum age of 19.
Three days after the council’s second vote, President Donald Trump signed a last-minute congressional budget deal that will raise the federal age to buy tobacco or vaping products to 21 by summer. Nebraska’s age to buy or use them rose to 19 on New Year’s Day.
In light of the federal law, Hawks said Thursday, Stack will recommend that the council amend the ordinance before a final vote to change its proposed legal age to 21.
If the council does so, the new ordinance — which also would require vaping as well as tobacco dealers to complete a Police Department-approved sales training course — would take effect 15 days later.
Council members also will take second-round votes on ordinances to create a “street improvement district” to widen North Lakeview Boulevard and update the city’s fire code to 2018 international standards.
The Lakeview project, triggered by pending developments along the street, would broaden driving lanes and add a sidewalk between West A and Front streets. A power line on Lakeview’s east side would be moved to its west to make room for the sidewalk.
The council gave 6-1 first-round approval to the street ordinance Dec. 17, with Councilman Ed Rieker opposed and council colleague Jim Carman absent.
In other business, the council will:
» Hold a public hearing on an environmental review of properties supervised by the North Platte Housing Authority before voting on whether to authorize Mayor Dwight Livingston to sign the review.
Hawks said the review, completed by the Ogallala-based West Central Nebraska Development District, was required in light of a recent $2.85 million grant the housing authority received for its activities.
» Vote after a separate public hearing on a conditional use permit sought by the Hebrew Torah Center to build a new worship center and parking lot at 902 E. Francis St. The city Planning Commission recommended approval Dec. 17.
» Decide whether to renew the city’s contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for USDA to provide pigeon control services.
» Consider several mayor’s appointments to various city boards as part of a seven-item “consent agenda,” which would be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for a separate vote on an item.
Chuck Scripter would fill a vacancy on the Retired Senior Volunteer Program Advisory Board, while Dave Lund would be appointed to a full term on the City Tree Board after finishing David Olson’s unexpired term.
Gayla Ward, Mary Ann Agler, Dr. Richard Raska and Dixie Francis also would be reappointed to the Library Advisory Board.
