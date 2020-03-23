Region II Human Services/Heartland Counseling clinic buildings are currently closed due to the public safety risks associated with COVID-19.
All services remain in place as staff work from home and keep in touch with current clients to develop a plan for their ongoing care throughout the duration of the closure. Sessions are being held using whatever resources are available to the client, many using telehealth connections.
For those without access to a computer or internet, Region II is also holding phone sessions. Medication providers are using similar strategies and are continuing to meet with clients via telephone or telehealth as available. New clients seeking services should call and leave a voicemail at the Heartland Clinic nearest to them. Support staff will checking messages regularly throughout the day and will return the call within 24 hours to set up a needs assessment with a clinician.
The 24-hour client crisis line is 877-709-3351.
Region II Human Services is providing myStrength, a free digital mental health app, to all community members. The myStrength app is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in a format that is individualized to meet consumer’s needs, including depression, anxiety, stress, substance use, chronic pain and sleep challenges.
