The Lincoln County Assessor’s Office has issued guidelines for residents who wish to protest their property valuations.
Protest forms are available at the Lincoln County website at co.lincoln.ne.us or at the Assessor’s Office. But protests must be filed with the County Clerk’s Office.
While the County Courthouse is reopening, County Assessor Julie Stenger said her office encourages people to contact them by telephone, virtual meeting or fax.
Protests must be filed with the County Clerk’s Office, not the assessor, Stenger said. Forms sent to the Assessor’s Office will be returned to the sender.
Protest forms and supporting documentation can be faxed to 308-535-3522, emailed to clerk@co.lincoln.ne.us or dropped off at the Lincoln County drop box, attention: County Clerk. The drop box is located at the north end of the Lincoln County Detention Center parking lot. They can also be mailed to Lincoln County Clerk’s Office, 301 N. Jeffers St., Room 101, North Platte, NE 69101.
Protest forms may be filed until June 30. A separate Form 422 must be filed for each parcel with a legal description of the parcel included. The filer must also state the reasons for the requested change in valuation. Failure to do so will result in a dismissal of the protest, Stenger said.
Information is available at the county GIS website at lincoln.gworks.com or by calling the Assessor’s Office, 308-534-4350, ext. 4170.
“You may be able to avoid an office visit or protest altogether by just calling and speaking with an appraiser first,” Stenger said.
If an in-person Assessor’s Office appointment is necessary, Stenger said patrons must call to schedule the appointment.
“We will be abiding by the 6-foot socially distancing rules and appointments will help avoid too many people in the office or hallway at any one time,” Stenger said. “Please be considerate of this.”
Stenger asks the public to follow all recommended COVID-19 safety standards and not to come in the Assessor’s Office “if you are running a fever, have a bad cough, or have been exposed to the virus.” Masks are recommended.
June 30 is also the filing deadline for homestead exemption applications for the “virus vulnerable” elderly and disabled, she said.
