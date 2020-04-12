The Lincoln County Commissioners will continue to limit the number of people in the room and offer access via Zoom to the regular meeting on Monday.
The board will consider entering into an agreement with Mainell Wagner and Associates for replacement of the O’Fallon Bridge and authorize Chairman Bill Henry to sign.
» The commissioners will consider an application by Byron Perkins, owner, and Dave Colvin, purchaser, for Wagon Trail Administrative Subdivision located at 1618 N. Wagon Trail Road.
» The commissioners will receive an election update by Rebecca Rossell, Lincoln County election commissioners.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Zoom and phone connection opportunities are:
Join Zoom Meeting: zoom.us/j/487812444
One tap mobile
» 1-346-248-7799, 487812444# US (Houston)
» 1-669-900-6833, 487812444# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location:
» 1-346-248-7799 US (Houston)
» 1-669-900-6833 US (San Jose)
» 1-253-215-8782 US
» 1-301-715-8592 US
» 1-312-626-6799 US (Chicago)
» 1-929-205-6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 487 812 444
