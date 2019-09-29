Lincoln County commissioners Monday will consider formally supporting an application for federal funds to upgrade a longtime railroad line through southwest Lincoln County.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
The County Board will decide whether to send a letter of support to West Central Nebraska Development District, which is seeking to help the Nebraska, Kansas & Colorado Railway obtain a federal railway grant.
Denver-based OmniTrax owns and operates the Nebraska, Kansas & Colorado Railway, which includes the former Chicago, Burlington & Quincy “highline” from Sterling, Colorado, through five Nebraska counties to Holdrege.
NKCR, which has its headquarters in Grant, passes through Wallace, Dickens and Wellfleet on its way to Maywood and Curtis. Nebraska Public Power District’s branch line to the Gerald Gentleman Station joins NKCR on its south end.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Consider renewal of interlocal agreements with the city of North Platte for dispatching, computer network and emergency management services.
» Set a date to accept bids on a service truck for the county roads department.
» Take up two documents involving the operations of the county’s Victim Witness Unit. County Board members last week tabled action on a Victims of Crime Act special conditions contract and a “memo of understanding” on the unit’s use of the GrantVantage Grant Management System.
