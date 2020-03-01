An executive session on security matters and a possible lawsuit will cap an otherwise routine Lincoln County commissioners’ agenda Monday.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
The closed session, set for 10:15 a.m., will include a “discussion regarding deployment of security personnel and the ramifications from it” and a “threat of allegations which indicate imminent litigation against the county,” according to the printed agenda.
Attorney-client privilege and “protection of the public interest” are listed as reasons for the executive session.
In other business, commissioners will consider informal bids for fencing along the relocated segment of West South River Road and consider selling a stored conference table as surplus property.
