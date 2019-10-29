The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners set Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. to receive bids for the South River Road Re-Construction Project.
The commissioners will finalize the construction start date at that meeting and said they hoped the project would begin by Nov. 25.
Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said there were local companies already expressing interest in bidding on the project that will reopen the portion of road that was damaged in the 2015 Spring flooding along the South Platte River in North Platte.
In other action:
» The commissioners tabled approval of three right-of-way applications submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone Company.
» Approved authorizing the chairman to sign change order No. 4 with Western Engineering Co. for 2019 overlay projects. O’Dell said there was no cost change concerning the order.
» The board approved authorizing the chairman to sign two Nebraska Office of Highway Safety enforcement grants for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The first is for the Click It or Ticket campaign to run from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 in the amount of $6,300. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Tom Courter said traditionally the grants are awarded at about 1⁄3 of the asking amount. The second grant is for the You Drink, You Drive, You Lose campaign to run from Dec. 13 through Jan. 1 in the amount of $22,400.
» The commissioners approved the purchase of a service truck for the Lincoln County Roads Department for a 2002 Ford from DTI Trucks of Denver. The cost for the truck was $23,750, which was well within the $35,000 budgeted amount.
» The board approved authorizing the Chairman to sign change order No. 1 for the Lake Maloney Hike and Bike Trails Phase IV.
