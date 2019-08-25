A busy Lincoln County commissioners’ agenda Monday will include items on the proposed county jail expansion, the aftermath of former County Treasurer Lorie Koertner’s ouster and a proposed hearing date for the county’s 2019-20 budget.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
A representative of the D.A. Davidson Cos. bond underwriting firm will discuss details of issuing “limited tax obligation bonds” to fund a long-anticipated addition to the Lincoln County Detention Center’s northeast side.
Such bonds would require County Board approval but not voter approval, Chairman Joe Hewgley said. A final go-ahead for the estimated $3.92 million project likely will take place by year’s end, he said.
Just before Davidson’s 10:30 a.m. presentation, commissioners will again address the appointment of “a qualified successor” to Koertner, whose brief 4½ months in office were overshadowed by recordkeeping problems and missed legal deadlines.
Invoking a little-used 1879 state law, the County Board initially removed Koertner May 13 and confirmed that decision after an all-day fact-finding hearing July 15.
Shelli Franzen, who was the Treasurer’s Office’s real estate manager, has run the office since commissioners initially named her Koertner’s successor May 20.
Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright has advised the County Board to revisit Franzen’s appointment for legal reasons, Hewgley said. He declined to elaborate further.
Commissioners also will continue work on next year’s budget with votes to set final public hearings and votes for the Sept. 9 meeting and exercise their option to raise the county’s projected spending by 1% over the state’s budget lid.
The draft $50.7 million budget would raise spending by 13.9% over 2018-19, mainly due to costs from repairing rain-damaged nonpaved roads and a $3.5 million road bond issue to resurface several other paved roads.
Commissioners will hold a third public but nonvoting “work session” on next year’s budget plan after completing the rest of their agenda.
In a final “budget season” vote, the County Board also will take up its annual resolution setting allocations of 2019 property tax rates for a variety of smaller rural-based local governments, such as cemetery and fire districts.
Under Nebraska’s tax-lid laws, tax rates for such small property tax consumers must fit under the county’s overall lid of 50 cents per $100 of taxable value.
Lincoln County’s own tax rate for county government has typically been about half of the 50-cent limit. The North Platte Airport Authority’s tax rate must fit under the city’s own 50-cent-per-$100 limit under a similar legal provision.