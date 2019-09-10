The consensus of citizens who spoke at Monday’s Lincoln County Board meeting was that commissioners have done a good job crafting the 2019-20 budget, despite a 22.58% increase in the operating budget.
The property tax rate rose by 18.73%, but the few who spoke up at the public hearing said they understood it was necessary because of growing expenses.
Bernice Ziegler of North Platte said “it was not possible to form a budget with a lower levy.”
The total budget for 2018 was $43,410,886 and for 2019 it is set at $53,212,568, not including cash reserves.
The tax rate for 2018 was 25.8290 cents per $100 of valuation and for 2019 went up to 30.6664 cents.
“It would take me all morning and then some to expand on the good things the commissioners have accomplished with the help and aid of good, stable, faithful employees,” Ziegler said. “I support the budget as printed.”
Eric Seacrest of North Platte said he concurred with Ziegler’s approval of the county budget.
“I want to talk about the unusual situation we faced with the roads this year,” Seacrest said. “I’ve been following road matters for several decades and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a year that’s been so painful, not only to this county, but across the state.”
He said having open and passable roads is sometimes the difference between life and death for some folks.
The issue of county roads was at the forefront for the few people who spoke at the meeting, and all appeared to understand the difficulty of maintenance and repair. From the look of the budget, it appears more money will go toward fixing roads with a new road bond of more than $1 million designated for the road department to be disbursed in the coming year.
The commissioners then voted to approve the budget and to set the tax request at a different amount than the previous year’s. Both votes were passed unanimously.
In other business:
» The board approved a resolution to continue the cash-in-lieu option on group medical insurance for 2019.
» The board approved the annual inventory documents for all county departments for 2019, which were updated and verified by County Clerk Becky Rossell.
