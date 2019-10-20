The Lincoln County Commissioners will once again be considering acquiring easements on Monday to allow the county to rebuild West South River Road.
The contracts with Char-Mar-Long Limited Partnership have been in negotiations for some time. One contract will give permanent easement in approximately 5.14 acres and the other will be acceptance of the donation of a temporary easement in approximately .07 acres on the property in question. The property lies roughly just south of the current road that was washed out in the 2015 spring flooding.
The board will consider several items concerning the expansion of the Lincoln County Detention Center. The hiring of an architect for the project will be decided through the answers to three questions up for discussion.
Those questions are:
» Does the Lincoln County Board continue negotiations with TreanorHL, Inc. and if so, are there any restrictions regarding what subcontractors TreanorHL may utilize?
» If the Lincoln County Board continues negotiations with TreanorHL, then discussion with the Lincoln County Attorney or her deputies as to what strategy to use in negotiations.
» If the Lincoln County Board decides not to continue negotiations with TreanorHL, then proceed and decide what process to use in hiring an architect for the project.
The board will also consider a resolution authorizing the issuance of Limited Tax County Building Bonds in an amount not to exceed $4.7 million for the purpose of paying the costs of the Detention Center expansion project.
The board will:
» Authorize the chairman to sign a Rider to the Performance Bond and Payment Bond from Western Engineering for 2019 road projects.
» Discuss and consider request for an interlocal agreement with Ashgrove Wellfleet Cemetery for snow removal.
» Receive bids for a service vehicle for the Lincoln County Department of Roads and consider acceptance of bid.
» Discuss and consider setting a date to accept bids for three used motor graders for LC Dept. of Roads and consider setting a date to accept bids for one tractor and disk for the LC Dept. of Roads.
» Discuss and consider hiring Woody Falkena for services on the 2019 county overlay projects with Western Engineering.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.
