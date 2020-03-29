The Lincoln County Commissioners will conduct their meeting on Monday with similar arrangements as the previous. The meeting will be streamed on Zoom for those who want to view the proceedings.
To join the meeting through Zoom, go to zoom.us/j/919516400 and type in the meeting ID: 919 516 400 to gain access. Phone numbers are also available for audio participation, but county officials said they are limited to the number of callers on those lines. They would prefer to leave the lines open for folks who have an item on the agenda.
One tap mobile: 1-346-248-7799, 919 516 400 US (Houston); 1-669-900-6833, 919 516 400 US (San Jose) or dial by your location: 1-346-248-7799 US (Houston); 1-669-900-6833 US (San Jose); 1-253-215-8782 US; 1-301-715-8592 US; 1-312-626-6799 US (Chicago); 1-929-205-6099 US (New York) — Meeting ID: 919 516 400 or find your local number at zoom.us/u/adJ1P61DPI
The commissioners will:
» Consider authorizing Bill Henry, chairman, to sign agreements with CTM Media and Certified Folder Display Service, Inc. for the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitor’s Bureau.
» Hear an update on COVID-19 by Region 51 Emergency Management.
» Discuss local Health Department Directed Health Regulations.
» Discuss and consider setting a date for public hearing on the local Health Department Directed Health Regulations.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.