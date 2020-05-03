Lincoln County commissioners will consider approving plans for improving Cattle Growers Road north of North Platte and adding more fencing as part of the relocation of West South River Road.
The 9 a.m. meeting in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., will be held with the aid of remote technology to limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The County Board meeting will be open to the public, but people with business before the board are strongly encouraged to take part remotely.
To view the meeting and speak to participants, visit zoom.us/j/48781244. To listen in only, call 346-248-7799 or 669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 487-812-444.
In addition to reviewing the two county road projects, commissioners also will hear a weekly update by Region 51 Emergency Management Director on the county’s status in regard to the novel coronavirus.
In other business, the County Board will:
» Hold a public hearing and vote on William J. Peters’ application to be manager of Lake Maloney Golf Course. The matter is related to the course’s Class I beer on-sale liquor license.
» Consider granting special designated liquor licenses to Big Red Liquor for a May 22-23 bull riding event at North Platte Livestock Auction and a May 30 wedding reception at the county fairgrounds.
