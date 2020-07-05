A light agenda greets the Lincoln County commissioners on Monday for their regular meeting.
The board will consider authorizing Chairman Bill Henry to sign an understanding of services with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for the Lincoln County audit for the fiscal year ending June 30.
The commissioners also will discuss and consider adding a door for Lincoln County Court.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.