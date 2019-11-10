Lincoln County commissioners will be asked Tuesday to finalize two agreements on the coming expansion and remodeling of the 2011 county jail.
The meeting, moved from Monday due to the Veterans Day holiday, will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
The County Board’s agenda includes agreements with the TreanorHL Inc. architectural firm to design the jail and with TC Engineering Inc. of North Platte to serve as the county’s representative in working with the architect.
Commission Chairman Joe Hewgley, who leads his own North Platte architectural firm, has recused himself from recent County Board votes on the jail project.
Hewgley has had discussions with TreanorHL, which designed the 163-bed jail, about representing that firm as a subcontracting architect and possible onsite inspector during the construction process.
TreanorHL would be asked to design an 8,500-square-foot addition of at least 52 beds, an additional 800-square-foot storage room and “minor interior modifications” to the current jail, Tuesday’s agenda says.
Commissioners voted Oct. 21, with Hewgley not participating, to issue up to $4.7 million in “limited tax county building bonds” for the jail addition.
Tuesday’s agenda also includes a second approval vote on a contract for a permanent easement to relocate a washed-out, 1-mile-long stretch of West South River Road west of Buffalo Bill Avenue.
A clerical error discovered after commissioners’ initial “yes” vote Oct. 21 makes a second vote necessary, said Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright.
The new West South River Road stretch will lie 0.79 miles south of the section closed since May 2015 flooding on the South Platte River.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Receive and consider bids for three used motor graders, a used tractor, a new disk and a new or used bulldozer for the county roads department.
» Consider an “administrative subdivision” application by Jason and Stephanie Lundvall for their 121-acre agricultural property southwest of Wallace. The Lundvalls want to separate their 3-acre residential site from the rest of the property.
