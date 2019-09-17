Lincoln County likely will be represented Thursday in McCook when a legislative committee hears testimony on whether “water augmentation” projects should be able to sell their land while retaining water rights.
Representatives of the County Assessor’s Office plan to attend the Natural Resources Committee’s “interim study” hearing on Legislative Resolution 114, Assessor Julie Stenger told county commissioners Monday.
County Board members indicated one or more of their own number will do likewise to reinforce the board’s preference for enabling the surface of the NCORPE project site near Wallace to be returned to property tax rolls.
The “interim study” hearing will start at 9 a.m. Thursday in Room 213 of McCook Community College’s McMillen Hall at 1205 E. Third St., McCook.
Stenger said local supporters of Legislative Bill 606, North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene’s bill to enable such a sale, were to meet later Monday in North Platte to review the best ways to make their case.
Groene, who planned to speak at that session, would “like to get as much testimony as he can to get one (committee) member to flip,” the assessor told commissioners.
The eight-member Natural Resources Committee, chaired by Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, failed last spring to advance LB 606 to the Unicameral floor. The bill remains alive for the 2020 session, which starts in January.
Groene has said his bill would clarify that owners of water augmentation projects, such as the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project and Dundy County’s Rock Creek project, have the power to sell their land but retain the water rights to fulfill their missions.
Opponents at LB 606’s public hearing in March decried the bill as an unacceptable risk in light of Nebraska’s obligations to deliver particular levels of Republican River water to Kansas under a three-state compact.
Other foes contend NCORPE’s land must be held as collateral until its mortgage and bonds are paid off. The bond prospectus says otherwise, Groene has said.
Because Thursday’s McCook hearing was on Monday’s County Board agenda as a discussion item, commissioners were precluded from taking an official position as a board, Chairman Joe Hewgley said.
But he added that the County Board had declared itself in favor of returning the NCORPE land to the tax rolls before the board grew from three to five members last winter.
“That’s certainly still my position,” Hewgley said.
Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright told commissioners they could testify as individuals and indicate the board’s general consensus if they chose.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
» Renewed interlocal agreements with the city of North Platte laying out which local government will maintain given roads that cross the North Platte city limits.
» Set Oct. 7 as the date to open bids to be sought for new or used pickup trucks and dump trucks for the county roads department. Three of each will be sought.
