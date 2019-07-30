With local fundraising and city maintenance plans in place, Lincoln County commissioners agreed Monday to apply for a $200,000 grant to finish the West State Farm Road hiking-biking trail.
If the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission agrees, that agency’s Recreational Trails Program would tap federal funds to pay 80% of the cost for a half-mile-long trail stretch, said project supporters Judy Pederson and Eric Seacrest.
The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation is holding onto $50,841 raised by the North Platte Trails Network for the project’s 20% local match, said Seacrest, the foundation’s executive director.
That total includes $10,000 donated to the trails network in December from the Union Pacific Railroad’s Community Ties Giving Program.
Game and Parks approval of the federal grant would enable the West State Farm Road Trail to be extended next year from Echo Drive west to Buffalo Bill Avenue, Seacrest and Pederson said.
It then would intersect with the Buffalo Bill Trail, enabling walkers, runners and bicyclists to travel an unbroken trail between North Platte Community College’s South Campus and the main part of town.
City Council members in May approved a maintenance plan for the trail. State Farm Road straddles or crosses North Platte’s south city limits on both sides of U.S. Highway 83.
Pederson, a longtime trails network member, thanked the County Board for its support. “I think we have an excellent opportunity to get this grant” when Game and Parks announces awards in early 2020, she said.
Commission Chairman Joe Hewgley agreed. “North Platte and Lincoln County have a good track record” with the grant program, he said.
Also Monday, County Assessor Julie Stenger outlined her office’s strategy for keeping the county’s taxable valuations updated under its annual three-year plan of assessment required by state law.
She said assessor’s offices must inspect every property in their county at least once every six years, though the state allows GIS aerial images to be used in reviewing unimproved land.
Charity Farley, Stenger’s lead appraiser, said her team reviewed suburban properties and all property in the county’s villages this year.
Rural residential and agricultural properties will be inspected in 2020 and possibly early 2021, with the next overall review of North Platte’s commercial properties set for 2022, Farley said.
North Platte’s residential properties generally won’t be inspected next until after 2022, though appraisals of new construction and rehabilitation projects are always done quickly, she added.
Stenger said 2019 total taxable values in the county will be at 96% of actual value for residences, 95% for commercial properties and 71% for farm and ranch land.
All those values, which reflect three years’ worth of comparable sales, are within the ranges allowed in state law, she said.
Total taxable values for each of Lincoln County’s local governments — the amounts from which those governments draw their annual property tax requests — must be finalized by Aug. 19, Stenger said.
In other business, commissioners:
» Received the county’s twice-yearly State of the Treasury report from County Treasurer Shelli Franzen.
The latest report, which will appear in Wednesday’s Telegraph, presents the beginning and ending balances for the county and the local government tax funds it handles for the six-month period ending June 30.
That period includes the brief tenure of former Treasurer Lorie Koertner, who took office Jan. 3 and was removed by commissioners May 13.
Franzen took over a week later, and staff members from the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts helped her and her staff as they conducted an attestation of the condition of the Treasurer’s Office after Koertner’s dismissal.
The county’s total balance was $26.18 million on June 30, 6.4% higher than the $24.6 million held on Jan. 1, according to the treasurer’s report.
» Adopted a normally routine resolution acknowledging additional securities pledged by banks as collateral for county deposits.
The state auditor’s report indicated such securities weren’t being sought or provided in some cases.
Commissioner Jerry Woodruff asked Franzen if her office had received enough securities to back up the county’s funds beyond the $250,000-per-account guarantee by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
“Yes,” Franzen replied.
» Approved the county’s 2019 updates to its Local Emergency Operations Plan.