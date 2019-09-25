While trends are leaning toward modern, open floor plans, a North Platte couple has decided to restore a home to look similar to its original 1907 layout. The process has taken about five years — and there are still a few projects left — but Patrick and Robin Merritt were ready to show off their work this week.
The couple bought the house in July of 2014, and originally thought they could live at the house while restoring it. They found out early that couldn’t happen.
The house has 2,600 square feet of livable space, not including the unfinished basement. Being an older house, there is more separation and Merritt and his wife counted 13 individual rooms.
“Nothing is wrong with a new modern house, but this house has character that you don’t see in a modern house,” Merritt
Originally built “out of town” by Samuel van Doran, the home sits at 901 W. Second St. near the high school today.
In the 1950s, the house was transitioned into a tri-plex with two apartments on the first floor and one on the top floor, which is how the Merritts purchased it. When the couple decided to restore it to its original one-family floor plan, however, they had one problem: No blueprints.
News of this project had spread to Carla Ake and Dusty van Doran, great-grandchildren of the builder. Both remember visiting their grandfather, Marston van Doran, from their home in Amarillo, Texas.
Ake and her husband, Robert, made a stop in North Platte to see the home this week during a roadtrip to the Pacific Northwest. Carla Ake had not seen the home since she was about 13 years old.
“I was thrilled that they were fixing it back to close to the way it was, and are going to live there and take care of it,” Carla Ake said.
She said that Robert wanted to bring her back to North Platte on their road trip, as he had never seen the place she had visited often as she grew up. Robert Ake brought a family tree that showcased her ties to North Platte and information on the family that lived in the house.
Ake remembered the house being very unique for a girl coming from Texas and she always enjoyed it.
Patrick Merritt is proud of all the work they did to restore the house, saying it is part of North Platte’s history and he wanted to do it justice by turning it back into the house it could be.
