A 42-year-old Colorado man accused in a fatal Fourth of July fight at Lake McConaughy will make his first Keith County District Court appearance Aug. 23.
Timothy L. Walker of Brighton, Colorado, waived a preliminary hearing July 22 before County Judge Edward Steenburg on one felony count of manslaughter.
Authorities say Walker fatally injured Justin Borowski, 31, of Grant during a fight at Walker’s home north of the lake. Borowski later died at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
District Judge Richard Birch of North Platte will handle the case. Walker, remains free on 10% of $100,000 bail.