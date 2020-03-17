Old Ogallala library’s doors close likely for last time
Precautions in Ogallala against the spread of the novel coronavirus has prematurely closed the book on the venerable Goodall City Library after 66 years.
A Monday announcement on the library’s Facebook page said Goodall was closing immediately due to COVID-19, but staff members will continue to pack books for the move to the nearly finished Kathleen Lute Public Library.
City officials plan Wednesday to conduct the final walk-through inspection of the new library on the former site of Progress and West Ward schools, City Manager Bruce Smith said.
Though Goodall would have stayed open for two more weeks, “I would say the Goodall Library is closed permanently” by Monday’s decision, he said.
Coincidentally, the building given to Ogallala for its first library by the late philanthropists Robert and Clarice Goodall was only a year old when the Spanish flu pandemic struck the nation and world in fall 1918.
The library opened in 1954.
Ogallala restaurant offers kids free meals
With Ogallala schools closed due to COVID-19, the city’s Valentino’s restaurant is allowing students dependent on school lunches to eat there for free.
Dustin Holstein, owner of the Lincoln-based pizza chain’s westernmost Nebraska franchise, said a few “food-insecure” students had already taken advantage Monday.
“They’ll just grab a plate and help themselves to the buffet,” Holstein said during the lunch hour. “I’ve had some parents also come and grab Styrofoam containers and take the food to their kids.”
He’ll keep his offer open “as long as I can stay open, depending on if the health department makes us close” if COVID-19 spreads, he said.
Though the novel coronavirus hasn’t yet been confirmed in Ogallala, the schools’ closure “poses a burden to individual families,” Holstein said.
“My wife and I bought this place 2½ years ago. It’s a really great community. We want to give back and not have it not be such a burden for the disadvantaged families.”
Town Hall Lecture postponed
North Platte’s Town Hall Lecture Series has postponed its scheduled April 8 Fox Theatre lecture by Susan Eisenhower, who was to speak on the legacy of the 1944 D-Day invasion.
Game and Parks cancels all events
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has canceled all agency-sponsored events and activities through May 31, commission officials said.
The Omaha service center has been closed to public access until further notice. Customers may call the office at 402-595-2144 to get information or purchase permits. Permits and information also are available at outdoornebraska.org.
Commission headquarters in Lincoln remains open to the public, as do district offices including the Southwest Region office in North Platte.
State parks, wildlife management areas, recreation areas and historical parks remain open for day use and camping.
Overnight lodging accommodations, cabins and lodge rooms remain open, though reservations may be rescheduled or refunded, Game and Parks officials said.
The commission’s next regular meeting Friday in Hastings was expected Monday to continue as planned. Its agenda includes a proposed ban on alcohol possession and consumption on Game and Parks-controlled land at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala.
Friday’s agenda may be viewed at outdoornebraska.gov/commissioners.
Aid offered to employees of small businesses
Small businesses facing slowdowns or closures during the COVID-19 crisis can help their employees avoid full layoffs through a state “short-term compensation” program.
It lets employees work when needed but also provides them with partial unemployment benefits, said Jeannie Holbrook, rapid response workforce coordinator with the Nebraska Department of Labor’s Lexington office.
Employers taking part in the program agree to continue providing their regular benefits packages, Holbrook said. Details are available online atdol.nebraska.gov/stc.
Holbrook encouraged local small businesses needing help with coronavirus-related cutbacks to contact her at 308-324-2064 or jeannie.holbrook@nebraska.gov.
Extension programs canceled until May 9
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension offices have canceled in-person programming and training until May 9, according to a press release.
The following online options are available for pesticide and chemigation applicators needing to obtain or renew their licenses or certifications:
» Private pesticide applicators may complete their training at psep.education/applicator.
Training costs have been temporarily cut in light of the COVID-19-related closure, Extension officials said.
Applicators also may set up an exam time and location with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 402-471-2351 or nda.nebraska.gov/contact.html.
» Training for chemigation recertification may be finished at water.unl.edu/article/agricultural-irrigation/chemigation.
Recertifying chemigators just need to complete the online modules, Extension officials said. Initial applicators can must complete the online modules and take an exam at their local Extension office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.