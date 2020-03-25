Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday will combine a work session and the regular session into one.
The board will be in multiple locations because of COVID-19 restrictions. North Platte area board members will meet at the North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, and other board members will join by video conference at McCook, Ogallala and Broken Bow campuses.
Attendance will be restricted to no more than 10 people in any of the locations, with others accessing the meeting via audio in a separate room.
In action items, the board will:
» Consider adding a full-time administrative assistant position for the community campuses.
» Consider bids from food service providers.
» Consider landscaping bids for the NPCC South Campus Quad project.
» Consider bids for the NPCC South Campus Quad Picnic Shelter.
» Pay bills for February totaling $2,255,296.92.
The board will go into closed session to discuss real estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.