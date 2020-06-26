LINCOLN — Nebraska small-business owners have until 5 p.m. CT to apply for grants from the state’s share of COVID-19 relief funds, says the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
The Small Business Stabilization Grant Program is one of five grants the agency is offering through Nebraska’s federal CARES Act funding.
Others are directed toward small livestock producers, broadband providers and workers needing retraining due to the coronavirus crisis.
The small business grant program helps replace operating expenses for businesses with five to 49 workers that were impacted by COVID-19 and meet eligibility requirements.
Leaders of small businesses also can apply through next Thursday to join the “Gallup Back to Business Learning Journey,” a training course promoting skills to help businesses “refocus and thrive” during the pandemic, the DED said.
Later deadlines or starting dates apply to the following programs:
» Applications are due by 5 p.m. CT Wednesday for the Livestock Producer Stabilization Grant Program. It’s available to eligible producers who employ one to 10 people and have endured “revenue or employment” losses due to COVID-19.
» The Rural Broadband Remote Access Grant program, available through next Thursday, applies to areas where “inadequate or nonexistent high-speed internet service” has limited telehealth and tele-education access and the ability to work from home.
Interested broadband providers will need to show support from local officials in their grant application.
» Community colleges will award scholarships through the Workforce Retraining Initiative, financed by CARES Act proceeds, to prepare workers unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19 for high-demand career fields. Scholarship applications can be made through community college websites starting in July.
Visit getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov to apply for or find more information on the COVID-19 grant programs.
If you encounter technical difficulties, call 855-264-6858.
