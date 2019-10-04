COZAD — Cozad police kicked in a door and brandished a Taser to arrest a 27-year-old Cozad man accused of abusing and falsely imprisoning his wife.
On Saturday evening, a woman reportedly ran down Avenue J in Cozad, knocking on doors and asking for help from residents.
Cozad police found her “crying and asking for help,” according to court documents. She said her husband “was going to kill her if she didn’t get help,” the documents say.
According to court documents:
The husband had shown up at his wife’s workplace the day before, asking for a ride to their residence in Cozad.
At the residence, he allegedly took his wife’s car keys and cellphone and punched her in the face. When she attempted to leave, “he would hold her back by her hair.”
After he fell asleep, she fled, according to the documents, which say she had a cut on her upper lip and inside her lip.
About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Cozad police arrived at the couple’s home. The man was standing outside. Upon seeing police, he ran inside and locked the door.
The officers kicked in the front door, pointed a stun gun at him and ordered him to the ground. According to the documents, an officer had to force him to put his hands behind his back and then had to force him into a patrol car. At the police department he refused to get out of the car and had to be forced again by the officers.
He was booked into the Dawson County Jail on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree false imprisonment, both Class 3A felonies, and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor. Bond was set at 10 percent of $100,000 and he may not contact his wife.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 15 at 8:45 a.m.
