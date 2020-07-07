A 33-year-old Cozad man pleaded not guilty Monday to five felony charges involving a stolen vehicle and ensuing pursuit in May in which speeds reached more than 100 mph.
Shawn Grizzle was arraigned in Lincoln County District Court on charges of theft by receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving — second offense, driving during license revocation and being a habitual criminal.
A status hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
According to court documents, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a blue Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported as stolen traveling west on U.S. Highway 30.
The trooper clocked the truck at more than 100 mph near mile marker 199 and the driver refused to stop.
The pursuit continued on Highway 30 and the truck nearly struck another vehicle near mile marker 195 before it turned north on Haythorn Road. The vehicle continued until it reached a dead end, according to the court records. The driver then turned around and nearly struck the trooper’s vehicle before the pursuit continued on Highway 30. The pickup headed west, often in the eastbound lane. The pursuit was terminated near mile marker 190 and the Cozad Police Department identified the driver as Grizzle.
The vehicle was found abandoned on Tin Camp Road, south of Nebraska Highway 92 in McPherson County the next morning. Grizzle was located on a nearby abandoned farmstead and arrested.
Also in District Court Monday, Erick J. Coffey, 45, pleaded not guilty to three felony counts from an incident May 2 in which he struck a man with his Chevrolet pickup truck on the Newberry access and then left the scene.
Coffey pleaded not guilty to use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree assault, and failure to stop and render aid with no serious injury.
The man who was hit sustained a broken left shoulder and rib injuries, according to court documents. He also had abrasions on his face, knees and hands. Witnesses estimated that Coffey was going around 40 mph when he hit the man. According to court documents, Coffey wanted to confront him because he allegedly stole $1,800 from Coffey the previous week.
Coffey also pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine from a Dec. 25 incident.
A status hearing for both cases was scheduled for Sept. 14.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Fernando J. Vences, 38, admitted to violating conditions for his 24-month probation that stems from an initial conviction of driving under the influence — third offense on June 30, 2018.
Vences was sentenced to 280 days in jail and received credit for 59 days served. In addition he was ordered to serve nine months of post-release supervision and his driver’s license was revoked for 15 years.
» Destenye L. Hewitt, 44, admitted violating her 12-month probation for a possession-of-methamphetamine conviction in February 2019.
Hewitt was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited for 133 days served.
» Tyler L. Giese, 20, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempted possession of tramadol on Dec. 12.
A count of possession of a dexmethylphenidate was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Giese was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited for 52 days served.
» James H. Harper, 33, of Sutherland, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic assault. Harper received a 24-month probation sentence for the incident that happened Sept. 7.
» Gregory J. Preister, 38, of Norfolk, and Jasper D. Day, 37, of Omaha, both pleaded guilty to felony charges of possessing more than a pound of marijuana.
Four pounds of marijuana, 3½ pounds of THC wax, two THC vape pens, a dab pen with THC wax and a glass jar with THC wax were found during a Feb. 12 traffic stop of the men’s Chevrolet pickup on Interstate 80.
The two are scheduled to be sentenced Sept 14.
» Dakota A. Bell, 25, pleaded no contest to a felony count of making terroristic threats on March 31.
A felony count of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Bell is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 28.
» Austin R. Golter, 22, pleaded not guilty to four felony charges that stem from an incident on March 20.
Golter pleaded not guilty to two counts each of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and making terroristic threats.
A status hearing was set for Aug. 24.
» Andy Chicas, 24, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic assault intentionally causing body injury, negligent child abuse and assault by strangulation or suffocation.
A status hearing was set for Sept. 14.
» Tyrah L. Spotts, 21, pleaded not guilty to a felony burglary charge from an incident Aug. 30. A status hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
» Garrett B. Lunkwitz, 49, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of theft by deception with a value of less than $500.
He has been convicted on the same charges twice before, in 2002 and 2006 in Buffalo and Hall counties, respectively.
A status hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14
» Kaleb R. Slaymaker, 23, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of both Valium and Adderall along with a misdemeanor charge of negligent child abuse with no injury. The charges come from an incident on Feb. 2.
A status hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
» Kent A. Smith, 32, pleaded not guilty of possession of methamphetamine from an incident Dec. 10.
A status hearing was set for Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.