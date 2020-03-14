A 30-year-old Cozad man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.
Roque Gonzalez-Segura, 30, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr.
In addition to his prison term, he will serve two years of supervised release after his release.
On Nov. 15, 2018, Gonzalez-Segura went into the Cozad Police Department and said he was involved in a shooting in Lexington a couple of days prior, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly. The officer observed a bulge in the jacket pocket of Gonzalez-Segura. A pat-down search was conducted and a 9mm handgun was found. Gonzalez-Segura is an illegal alien and prohibited from possessing firearms, the release said.
The case was investigated by the Lexington Police Department, the Cozad Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.