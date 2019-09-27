Members of North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority gave their blessing Thursday to the initial $3.5 million project in Chief Development Inc.’s three mixed-use projects near Interstate 80.
CRA members attending the meeting voted unanimously to recommend City Council approval of a redevelopment plan for the first 7 acres of Iron Trail Industrial Park, including $610,000 in tax increment financing. Members Don Lucas and Edy Patterson were absent.
The council will hold a public hearing and vote on the redevelopment plan when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Planning Commission members also endorsed the document this Tuesday.
The redevelopment plan covers only the first stage of what Chief envisions as an eventual 30-acre campus with up to 30 warehouses, distribution centers and “build-to-suit” structures for light industrial clients.
Six buildings would be constructed on the first 7 acres at the north end of Twin Rivers Business Park, north of the Cabela’s call center and west of Walmart Distribution Center. Future Iron Trail stages would be built west of that tract.
The redevelopment plan would use TIF to enable Chief to recover over 15 years up to $610,000 of its infrastructure costs for Iron Trail’s first stage.
Additional phases of Iron Trail, as well as the rest of Chief’s three-pronged investment plan along and near I-80, would require separate redevelopment plans and TIF requests.
Chief also has proposed commercial projects along East Halligan Drive and an eventual “senior living” housing complex west of Iron Eagle Golf Course.
