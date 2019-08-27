Pals Brewing Co. and the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau will host the second annual Western Nebraska Craft Beer Festival on Sept. 14 at Pals.
Pals’ tap room will operate as normal for the public.
The festival will take place outside. Each brewery will have a tent.
Each person who buys a ticket will get a 5-ounce commemorative glass to get samples of different beers.
To enter the outside beer garden, people must be 21 or older and have a valid ID and a paid ticket, said Amy Oettinger, Pals co-owner and marketing and event manager.
Oettinger said that she is expecting a great turnout and the festival can educate western Nebraska to what craft beer is.
“It gives people a chance to try different beers,” Oettinger said.
Advance tickets can be bought online at palsbrewingcompany.com/beerfest. Pals is at 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.