A Hastings man died in a rollover wreck Saturday on Interstate 80, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders and deputies were called just after 4 p.m. to the wreck just east of the Hershey interchange. They found Randy McCoy, 62, of Hastings dead at the scene.
Accident investigators determined that McCoy’s vehicle was westbound on Interstate 80 and left the roadway on the right, according to information posted Monday on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. The vehicle entered the north ditch, struck a drainage culvert and rolled numerous times. The vehicle came to rest on South River Road just north of Interstate 80.
McCoy was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Marijuana was suspected as a contributing factor in the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.