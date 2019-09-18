A divided North Platte City Council Tuesday night granted permission for Creative Landscapes of Nebraska to develop greenhouses, a nursery and a retail storefront for its wares south of Interstate 80.
Mayor Dwight Livingston cast the decisive vote for a conditional use permit for the site at 2000 W. Eugene Ave. after the council first split 4-3 in its favor.
Neighbor Michael Cook left the meeting vowing legal action to keep Creative Landscapes owner Justin Warner, who owns the site, from basing his business there.
“I’ll write the (Nebraska) attorney general about it,” said Cook, who lives next door to the east. “They just violated state law.”
Cook and Jim Thompson, who lives next door to the west, have decried the site’s condition and said Warner already has been doing Creative Landscapes work there without permission.
Warner applied for a conditional use permit after city officials told him he needed one, Planning Administrator Judy Clark has said at previous city meetings.
The site’s A-1 “transitional agricultural” zoning doesn’t preclude business mixes like those Warner contemplates, she said. It lies outside the city limits but within the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction.
Cook disagreed, contending that the current list of permitted A-1 uses includes nurseries but not landscaping businesses. Letting Warner operate a landscaping business amounts to unconstitutional “spot zoning,” he said.
Council members voted 5-2 to alter one of a half-dozen Planning Commission conditions by requiring Warner to build a 6-foot-tall privacy fence without specifying that it be made of “brick block.”
Councilman Ed Rieker moved to also strip a requirement that Warner submit a stormwater drainage plan. His motion died for lack of a second.
In advancing the permit Aug. 27, the Planning Commission also required Warner to build a “truck turnaround,” gain Lincoln County’s approval for his site access plans, start construction within a year and report on his progress annually until finished.
Lee, Rieker and Councilmen Ty Lucas and Glenn Petersen voted to approve the amended permit. But with Councilman Jim Carman absent, the motion initially fell short when Council President Jim Nisley and colleagues Jim Backenstose and Lawrence Ostendorf voted “no.”
Livingston voted “yes” after City Attorney Doug Stack said the mayor can vote to provide a five-vote majority when a council member is absent.
In other business, the council:
» Voted 5-2 to uphold city staff’s condemnation of a home at 1419 Rodeo Road that suffered major roof damage in a July 15 fire.
Rieker and Ostendorf, whose Ward 4 includes the property, backed owner Joy Guillemin’s appeal. She said she needs more time to put together money to repair the roof or replace the building.
Nisley moved to reject the appeal, but he also told Guillemin that the city would need several months anyway to gain a court order to demolish the structure.
» Generally reduced the city’s basic $500 rental fee for its portable bandshell while setting 2019-20 user fees. A separate measure setting next year’s employee salaries also was approved.
Lucas moved to reduce the bandshell fees, saying sponsors of concert events like August’s Music on the Bricks have said it would help them lure performers.
The new fee schedule will charge nonprofits $100 and businesses $200 to rent the bandshell for events within the city’s two-mile zoning area. Such groups would pay $300 and $400 respectively for events outside that area.
