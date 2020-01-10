The criminal cases for three individuals have advanced to Chase County District Court in connection with the abduction and death of a 22-year-old Imperial woman in November.
Both people charged with the kidnapping and first-degree murder of Annika Swanson — Kevin S. German, 24, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Keonna N. Carter, 22, of Taylorsville, Utah — waived their rights to a preliminary hearing on Jan. 2 before County Judge Edward Steenburg.
Both face the possibility of the death penalty if convicted on their respective murder charges.
German and Carter waived their preliminary hearings a week before Russell T. Mann, 43, of Enders did likewise Friday on two counts of being an accessory to a felony in the case.
No date has been set for the trio’s first appearances in district court. Steenburg on Friday continued Mann’s bail at $200,000. He must pay 10% of that amount to be freed from jail.
The judge declined to set bail for both German and Carter, each of whom faces an additional kidnapping charge for holding a second woman captive for three days in a home near Enders.
According to court documents, Mann allowed his house to be used to hold the two women.
Authorities found Swanson’s body Nov. 24 at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe in a rural area near Imperial,
She was last seen at a Wauneta business where she worked, according to court records. Her father reported her missing on Nov. 21.
German and Carter were arrested in Fort Collins, Colorado, in the final week of November. They waived extradition back to Nebraska during early December hearings in Larimer County Court in Fort Collins.
