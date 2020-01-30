Crowns and Gowns set for Saturday

The annual Crowns and Gowns event offers workshops and pageant training from industry experts on Saturday, followed by a competition for the chance to compete at Miss Nebraska 2020 in June.
The partnership between Hirschfeld’s and the Miss Nebraska organization will bring many young women who are not only attending the workshops and competing, but students who are looking for unique prom dresses, to North Platte.
Abbie Pack, manager at Hirschfeld’s, said as many as 600 young women will be shopping for dresses over the weekend at the downtown location of Crowns and Gowns, 304 E. Fifth St. Friday shopping is by appointment only and Pack said those slots are full. She said they will be open for walk-in shopping from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“If you didn’t make an appointment, you can still come in and shop,” Pack said. “Those with appointments get first priority for a dressing room and things like that.”
The Miss Nebraska organization will be hosting workshops that begin at 8 a.m. at the Fox Theatre, across the street from the Crowns and Gowns dress shop.
“Those workshops are training and ways to refine your pageant skills,” Pack said.
She said there are a lot of high-level presenters coming in to offer the workshops. Workshops will be offered in marketing and social media, public speaking and social impact initiatives, healthy lifestyles and fitness and more. Allie Swanson, Miss Nebraska 2019, and her sister Megan, Miss Nebraska USA, will be leading two of the workshops. Many of the clinicians are also available for private appointments. Information on how to set appointment is available at crownsandgowns2020.com.
The competition for four titles that will lead to a spot at Miss Nebraska 2020 begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the McDonald-Belton Theater on the North Platte Community College South Campus. At 7:30 p.m., there will be an intermission at the competition and Hirschfeld’s will host a fashion show where title holders from Nebraska as well as surrounding states will model the dresses they offer.
For more information on the dress shopping, call Pack at 308-534-8700 or email promshoppe@gmail.com.
