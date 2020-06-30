Cruise Night adds kids costume contest, will host adult pin up competition separately

The Platte River Cruise Night has added a Little Miss Rockabilly contest to its July 11 schedule.
The contest is open to girls ages 5 to 12 and will be a separate title from the Platte River Rockabilly Pin Up Girl contest, which is for girls 18 and older, Cruise Night organizers said in a press release.
“The Platte River Rockabilly Pin Up Girl is all about curves, quirk, confidence and community,” the press release states. “This is not a contest based solely on popularity or cosmetic appeal, but one that includes inner beauty as well. No song and dance required, just good ole’ classic glamour of the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s.”
The contests will take place at 10 a.m. July 11 at the Platte River Mall. Contestants are encouraged to pre-register online at platterivercruise.com, or they can pick up a form at the mall office. Registration will also be available at 9 a.m. on the morning of the event. Registration fee is $10 per contestant. Contestants must arrive dressed and ready to go on stage by 9:30 a.m.
Rules for appropriate clothing are posted on the website and indicate this is a family event, “so please be modest.” Little Miss Rockabilly outfits must be at least knee-length.
The top three from both the adult and youth contests will receive cash prizes and will also get a photo shoot with Austin Refior, official photographer for Platte River Cruise Night, with various cars at the car show following the contest. These photos will be used in the 2021 Platte River Cruise Night Calendar. Each of the top three contestants will receive one free calendar. Online registration ends July 10 at 3 p.m.
For more information regarding this event, contact Chelby Bassett, 308-660-9980, or go to platterivercruise.com.
