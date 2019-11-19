CULBERTSON — A 54-year-old rural Culbertson woman was airlifted to Great Plains Health after being injured when her pickup was involved in a collision with a semitrailer truck early Tuesday.
The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highways 6 and 34 and County Road 376, just outside Culbertson, at 7:45 a.m., according to a Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office media release.
The driver of the 1991 Freightliner semi, a 55-year-old rural McCook man, was transported to the McCook Community Hospital.
According to the release, the southbound 2011 Dodge Ram pickup stopped at the controlled intersection, pulled forward and failed to yield to traffic. The westbound semi then struck the pickup.
Culbertson Ambulance, Culbertson Fire, Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department and the McCook Paramedic Intercept also responded to the crash.
